Johnson, Gretzky romance still going

Dustin Johnson has taken to social media to quieten rumours that himself and fiancé, Paulina Gretzky, are on the verge of ending their relationship.

Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, and Johnson have been engaged since 2013, and have two sons together.

The couple have been known as golf’s power couple for a long time now however it appeared the two were close to parting ways last weekend when Gretzky deleted all photos of Johnson from her Instagram account.

Matters got so serious that Johnson has now taken to Twitter to inform the public and media that his relationship is still going.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family,” Johnson Tweeted.

“Thank you for your love and support.”

On a purely golfing level, the timing of this scandal is far from ideal for the former world number one.

Johnson has a chance of winning the FedEx Cup when he tees it up at East Lake Golf Club for the Tour Championship next weekend.

The Ryder Cup is then immediately thereafter.