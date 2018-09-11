Finau gets final USA Ryder Cup wildcard

United States captain Jim Furyk has chosen Tony Finau as his final wildcard pick for the Ryder Cup.

Furyk chose the 28-year-old after he finished tied for eighth place at the rain-delayed BMW Championship on Monday.

Keegan Bradley, who beat Justin Rose in a playoff to win the tournament, did not make the team.

The Salt Lake City native, currently ranked 15th in the world, has one PGA title to his name with the 2016 Puerto Rico Open.

Finau reacted to his selection in a short video posted on the Team USA twitter account: “Hey guys, Tony Finau here. I’m so excited to be on the Ryder Cup team and I cannot wait to get to Paris.”

“Thanks for all the support – go USA.”

Furyk’s 12-man team also includes wildcards Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

The US will try to defend the trophy when the biennial tournament gets underway at Le Golf National near Paris on September 28.

They have not won successive Ryder Cups since 1993.

The other eight players qualified automatically. They are Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson.