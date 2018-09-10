Fitzpatrick defends European Masters title

Matthew Fitzpatrick won the Omega European Masters in a play-off on Sunday to become the first man in 40 years to defend the title.

Fitzpatrick claimed a fifth European Tour win after edging out Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard in a play-off to defend the European Masters title in Switzerland.

The Englishman started the day four shots ahead of Bjerregaard but the Dane carded a brilliant 63 to set the target at 17-under and Fitzpatrick had to birdie the last to take it to extra holes.

The 24 year old then put his approach to 12 feet on the first trip back up the 18th and another birdie saw him become the first player since Seve Ballesteros to go back-to-back at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

“It was really tough, of all of my wins this was the most difficult,” Fitzpatrick said afterwards.

“I didn’t have my A-game today. I just didn’t play my best, I managed to grind it out, made some crucial birdies coming in. I am delighted, this is one of my best.

“I feel I am playing way better now than I was this time last year. I can’t say how happy I am.”

Fitzpatrick narrowly missed out on a place on the 2018 European Ryder Cup team despite some impressive recent form.