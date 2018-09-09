Wallace: I thought I did enough to get Ryder Cup nod

Matt Wallace couldn’t deny his disappointment at missing out on a Ryder Cup pick, but said he understood Thomas Bjorn’s reasoning.

Wallace made a strong claim for inclusion in Bjorn’s side after following up 2018 victories at the Hero Indian Open and the BMW International Open with another win at the Made In Denmark last week.

In Denmark on Sunday, the 28-year-old got into a four-man play-off by birdying five of his last six holes and then made successive birdies in extra time to clinch the title – all with Bjorn looking on.

Four victories in 15 months is nothing to sneeze at, but ultimately it wasn’t enough to earn one of Bjorn’s coveted wildcard picks.

The Dane, clearly mindful of the amount of newcomers in his side, opted to pick four experienced campaigners instead in Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey and Ian Poulter, and that meant no place for Wallace.

Disappointed not to be a part of The Ryder Cup but fully behind team Europe and captain @thomasbjorngolf. Thank you for all your support

“Obviously I’m disappointed,” Wallace told Sky Sports. “That was my goal and my dream and I thought I showed enough on the Sunday to get a pick.

“He [Bjorn] called me up to say how impressed he was and well I’ve been playing. He was very complimentary about my game and my mind-set and ultimately he said it was not good news.

“I accept that, I respect his decision. I’ve looked at the people he has picked and he has gone with experience, which I believe they probably need aswell.”

Wallace certainly isn’t about to hold a grudge and he remains 100% behind the European team as they prepare to do battle in Paris later this month.

“I fully back Team Europe now to go and give the Americans a good go,” Wallace added. “Hopefully I can be there supporting or helping out.

“I’ve had a lot of disappointments in my life and my career playing golf, and I’ve always used it as fire to get better. This is probably one of the biggest ones you can have, so I just say watch this space now.”