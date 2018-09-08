Tanihara leads European Masters by two-shots

Japan’s Hideto Tanihara fired a second round four-under-par 66 to lead the Omega European Masters by two-shots in Switzerland on Friday, with defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Bjerregaard and Doug Ghim in hot pursuit.

Tanihara’s 66 to go with Thursday’s 65 puts him in-charge with a nine-under-par total. Two shots back are England’s Fitzpatrick (64), Denmark’s Bjerregaard (65) and American Ghim who also fired a five under 65.

After 36 holes: 🇯🇵 -9 Tanihara

🇩🇰 -7 Bjerregaard

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 -7 Fitzpatrick

🇺🇸 -7 Ghimhttps://t.co/dxMbEnMe31 pic.twitter.com/I6njkyAXky — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 7, 2018

Sitting at six under is – Englishman Danny Willett (66), Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher (66), South African Haydn Porteous (65) and Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera(66).

The 39-year-old Tanihara’s round consisted of birdies on the seventh, 12th, 14th and 17th in his bogey-free round of 66.

After his second round, Tanihara said: “My game was very consistent and if my putting was better I would have been able to get higher on the score,” he said. “I was able to play like yesterday. I just want to focus on my putting more and then I will be better.

“There are a lot of great players here and I just want to concentrate on playing my game. Just want to focus and hopefully play two more days like this.”

Fitzpatrick bogeyed two of the first four holes but battled back with birdies at the fifth, sixth and seventh and another at the ninth.

On the back-nine, Fitzpatrick birdied the 10th, 12th, 14th and par-four 18th to sit two off the pace heading into the weekend.

Bjerregaard birdies the first, fourth, sixth, seventh, ninth and 14th but spoilt his round with a bogey on the 18th for his 65.

American Ghim nailed birdies on the fifth and eighth then bogeyed the 11th but followed that up with four birdies for his 65.

Leading second round scores:

1 Hideto Tanihara -9 6566 Total: 131

2 Lucas Bjerregaard -7 6865 133

Matthew Fitzpatrick 66964

Doug Ghim 6865

5 Stephen Gallacher -6 6866 134

Haydn Porteous 6965

Danny Willett 6866

Mike Lorenzo-Vera 6866

9 Søren Kjeldsen -5 6570 135

Thomas Aiken 6867

Ashun Wu 7065

Nacho Elvira 6669

S.S.P. Chawrasia 6966

Maximilian Kieffer 6471

Alexander Levy 6768

16 Daniel Brooks -4 6967 136

David Drysdale 6670

Matthew Southgate 6967

Chase Koepka 7165

Ryan Fox 6769

Romain Wattel 6967

Julien Guerrier 6571

Charl Schwartzel 6769

Richard Sterne 6967