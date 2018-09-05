Woods, DeChambeau, and Mickelson get Ryder Cup nod

Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson have been named as USA Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk’s first three captain’s picks for the biennial clash later this month at Le Golf National.

Woods will appear in his eighth Ryder Cup, his first since 2012, following a stunning return to form this season after a long absence with back problems.

He has recorded five top-10 finishes and is back inside the world’s top 30 since returning to the tour earlier this year.

“I haven’t been part of the team playing-wise for six years,” Woods said. “To have the honour to play again is beyond special.”

The former world No 1 was originally named as a vice-captain, but David Duval, Zach Johnson and Matt Kuchar will now make up Furyk’s support team.

“We were looking for players that had played good this season and that were in good form,” Furyk told reporters. “We’re heading over to Europe, where it’s going to be an interesting, boisterous crowd.

“We were looking for players that would handle that situation well and would thrive and love the challenge ahead of them. In naming these three players, that’s what we’ve done.”

DeChambeau got his reward for some stunning recent form that has seen him claim back-to-back wins at the Northern Trust and the Dell Technologies Championship.

Mickelson, meanwhile, will be making his 12th consecutive appearance for Team USA, a new record.

The trio join the eight automatic qualifiers: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson, with Furyk picking the last member of his squad after the BMW Championship on September 10.

Tony Finau is expected to get the nod.

The biennial competition will take place at Le Golf National near Paris in France between September 28 and 30.

The USA are the current holders of the Ryder Cup thanks to a 17-11 victory at Hazeltine two years ago, but have not won on European soil since 1993 when they won 15-13 at The Belfry.