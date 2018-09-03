Olesen clinches final automatic Ryder Cup spot

There were smiles all around as Thorbjorn Olesen secured his maiden appearance in the Ryder Cup at the Made in Denmark on Sunday.

The Dane’s T-20 finish at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club saw him clinch the eighth and final automatic qualification spot for the upcoming match play contest at Le Golf National in Paris.

After closest challengers Matthew Fitzpatrick and Eddie Pepperell finishing tied for seventh and 56th respectively, it meant Olesen held onto the last spot on the World Points list regardless of his own result.

He becomes only the third Dane to ever play in the Ryder Cup, following countrymen Soren Hansen and Thomas Bjorn.

Bjorn, who will be captaining the European side in Paris, was on hand to give Olesen a congratulatory hug after his finish on Sunday.

Cannot put into words how happy I am right now! It’s always been my dream to be a Ryder Cup Player, but it’s going to be even more special with my great friend @ThomasBjornGolf as captain! Bring it on 🇪🇺🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/p8L3Pxz6ql — Thorbjørn Olesen (@Thorbjornolesen) September 2, 2018

“Cannot put into words how happy I am right now!” Olesen wrote on Twitter. “It’s always been my dream to be a Ryder Cup Player, but it’s going to be even more special with my great friend @ThomasBjornGolf as captain! Bring it on.”

Olesen qualified by virtue of finishing T-12 or better in six of his last nine worldwide starts dating back to his victory at the Italian Open.

He joins the seven automatic qualifiers who had previously been confirmed for Europe: Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Alex Noren.

Bjorn will confirm his four captain’s picks set to join the top eight in Paris on Wednesday at 2pm.