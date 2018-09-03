Ancer on top in Boston

Unheralded Mexican Abraham Ancer lies on the verge of a first PGA Tour victory after rising to the top of the leaderboard at the Dell Technologies Championship in Massachusetts on Sunday.

The American-born 27-year old hit six birdies on the front nine, including his first three holes, as he carded a six-under-par 65 at TPC Boston.

Ancer ended the third round on 13-under par, a shot ahead of Tyrrell Hatton (69) and Bryson DeChambeau, who rocketed up the standings with a 63.

Justin Rose (70) and Australia’s Cameron Smith (67) were tied for fourth on 11 under par.

Ancer, who missed the cut at last week’s Northern Trust, said his change in fortunes was not really that surprising.

“There’s a very fine line from being right there fighting for the cut and fighting to win the tournament,” he said.

The in-form DeChambeau, meanwhile, has the chance to go back to back after victory last weekend.

Hatton had earlier assumed the lead, but faltered on the 12th when an unfortunate bounce off a cart track lead to a lost ball and a double-bogey.

Rory McIlroy had threatened to get into contention after going out in four under, but couldn’t build on it coming home as he ended with a 66 fo finish four shot back.

Overnight leader Webb Simpson, meanwhile, suffered on his way to a 76 that left him seven strokes back on six under.