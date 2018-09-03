Wallace wins Made in Denmark in extra-time

Matt Wallace won a four-man play-off to lift his third European Tour title of the season at the Made in Denmark while Thorbjørn Olesen booked his place on the European Ryder Cup Team.

Wallace’s late flurry of five birdies in his last six holes at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club got him to 19-under alongside fellow Englishmen Steven Brown, Jonathan Thomson and Lee Westwood.

A birdie on the second extra trip up 18 handed him a fourth European Tour win and a third in 2018.

The primary sub-story of the day was Olesen’s pursuit of a European Ryder Cup spot.

The young Dane carded a 68 to finish at 11-under and will now make his Ryder Cup debut in Paris alongside Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose.

He fended-off a brave challenge from Matthew Fitzpatrick for the same qualifying spot.

Thomas Bjorn will confirm the remaining four European team members on Wednesday.