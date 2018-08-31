Woods turns back the clock with putter

Former world number one Tiger Woods has been working closely with TaylorMade to craft a putter from his days of yore.

Woods was spotted using using a TaylorMade blade at the Dell Technologies Pro-Am this week. The new prototype, the TP Collection Black Copper Juno, has many similarities to Woods’ old Scotty Cameron Newport 2 putter, responsible for a plethora of victories.

“We’ve been working on this since July, to make one very similar to my Scotty all those years,” the 14-time major winner told Golfweek.

“I’ve been asking for one that looks like it in the shape, but also has the technology with the grooves in it.

“I’ve stuck with the [Ardmore, the old model] for as long as I can, because obviously it swings and has the technology and the roll. This one, God, it feels like my old one. It felt really good.”

"I’ve played really well on this golf course over the years. Hopefully it will be one of those weeks again," said Woods, as he arrives at the Dell Technologies Championship. He will tee off tomorrow morning at 8:51 a.m. ET. – TGRhttps://t.co/NgrstnEptM — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 31, 2018

Woods is still hunting for his first victory since returning to golf and has impressed with two runners-up finishes and three top tens, suggesting that some silverware is just around the corner. A new but familiar putter in his bag would only help his chances.