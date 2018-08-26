Mickelson still the butt of his own jokes on Twitter

Phil Mickelson continues to flex his newly-discovered social media skills on Twitter, this time poking fun at himself for his goofy dance moves.

While Lefty’s sudden social media charm offensive sometimes seems more like a calculated career move than a spontaneous expression of whimsy, there’s no doubt he’s scored several hits since joining Twitter.

Mickelson recently drew widespread attention for his starring role in an advertisement for clothing company Mizzen and Main, in which he showed off some rather embarrassing dance moves:

The dress shirt brand @MizzenAndMain is buying its first ever TV commercial today (on the Golf Channel) and its spot with spokesman Phil Mickelson will at least get people talking pic.twitter.com/4J2PDI6sVA — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 2, 2018

On Friday, Mickelson shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot, along with a caption that read: “My game, my hair, and my moves are phlowing into the weekend. PHEELING IT!”

My game, my hair, and my moves are phlowing into the weekend. PHEELING IT! pic.twitter.com/n4wx1xr9VT — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 24, 2018

His sister Tina replied to the post, suggesting it wasn’t the first time she’d seen her brother cut a rug:

Having flash backs from 7th grade when u made me watch your breakdance routines. — Tina Mickelson (@TinaMickelson) August 24, 2018

Which prompted the following enthusiastic reply from Mickelson:

You know it, Sis!🕺 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 24, 2018

It will be interesting to see if Mickelson can keep up this level of playfulness on social media as time goes on.