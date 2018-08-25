Green leads by one-shot in Prague

Gavin Green of Malaysia leads the D+D Real Czech Masters by one shot after firing the lowest 36-hole total, in the event’s history, to sit at 12-under-par heading into the weekend at Albatross Golf Resort.

Green fired a four under 68 to go with Thursday’s 64 to lead by one from Jeff Winther of Denmark at 11 under, followed by – Padraig Harrington of Ireland, Italian Andrea Pavan, Belgian Thomas Pieters and Finn Tapio Pulkkanen, all sitting on 10 under.

Leader by two ✍🏻@gavingreen93's lowest halfway total by five shots. pic.twitter.com/cjhOPL3qY3 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 24, 2018

Green opened his second round with three birdies on the front nine then nailed four birdies an eagle and a bogey to surge up the leaderboard for his 12 under total.

“It was just an up and down day,” Green said afterwards. “I had a couple of really good holes, good birdies and made some putts but I had a couple of bad decisions that led to a double. Then I didn’t get up and down for par on 17 and made bogey there but I kept the card pretty clean after that.

“It’s fun to be the leader and it’s been a while since I’ve been in this position so I’m going to enjoy it – my dad’s on the bag so we’re going to have a nice dinner maybe and a good sleep and continue tomorrow.”

Winther also carded a 68 with four birdies on the front nine and two more on the 12th and 16th with 2 bogeys to sit a shot off the pace at 11 under.

“I’ve been putting really well all day so I hope it keeps going,” Winther said after his round. “I played really nicely today, it was really nice to follow up that good round from yesterday.”

Leading second round scores:

1 Gavin Green -12 (64 68) 132

2 Jeff Winther -11 (65 68) 133

3 Padraig Harrington -10 (66 68) 134

Andrea Pavan (65 69)

Tapio Pulkkanen (65 69)

Thomas Pieters (64 70)

7. Peter Hanson -9 (66 69) 135

Scott Jamieson (67 68)

Tom Lewis (69 66)

Aaron Rai (67 68)

Matt Wallace (70 65)

Soomin Lee (66 69)

13. Phachara Khongwatmai -8 (69 67) 136

Chase Koepka (67 69)

Connor Syme (66 70)

Callum Tarren (64 72)

Jamie Donaldson (68 68)

Alexander Knappe (67 69)

19. Nino Bertasio -7 66 71) 137

Lee Slattery (65 72)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (71 66)

Bradley Neil (68 69)

Eddie Pepperell 66 71)

24. Nick Cullen -6 (68 70) 138

Matthew Nixon (68 70)

David Lipsky (69 69)

Matthias Schwab (69 69)

Jacques Kruyswijk (70 68)

Jonathan Thomson (68 70)

Scott Vincent (67 71)

Matthew Baldwin (70 68)

Julien Guerrier (71 67)

Danny Willett (68 70)

Nacho Elvira (65 73)

Lee Westwood (66 72)