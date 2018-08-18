Waring, Jamieson on top in Sweden

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson and England’s Paul Waring share the second round lead at the Nordea Masters in Sweden, after rounds of 65 and 63 respectively, for an 11-under-par total at Hills Golf Club on Friday.

CLICK HERE for more golf

A late charge by Jamieson with three birdies, in the last three holes, set the target at 11 under, but was joined by Waring, who birdied four of his last seven holes to card the lowest round of the day with a seven under 63.

Closing birdie and the outright lead 👏🏻 A good day's work from @scottjamieson54.#NordeaMasters pic.twitter.com/SG45tWFxVe — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 17, 2018

Two shots back in second place, at nine under, is South African Thomas Aiken after firing a 65, and next, two shots back are – Scotsman Bradley Neil(66), England’s Lee Slattery (69) and American Hunter Stewart (68).

In a tie for seventh, at six under are – Thorbjørn Olesen (66), fellow Dane Søren Kjeldsen (68), Germany’s Martin Kaymer(67), Australian due Adam Bland(67) and Lucas Herbert(68), and Frenchmen Benjamin Hebert(67) and Clément Sordet (72).

Jamieson’s round consisted of a bogey on the fourth, birdies on the sixth and seventh, and a 15-foot right-to-lefter on the ninth to turn in 34.

On the back nine, Jamieson birdied the 12th, dropped a shot on the 14th, birdied the 16th, got up and down on the next hole and birdies the 18th to take the lead at 11 under.

Home with a 63 👌@PaulWaringGolf ties the lead in Sweden. pic.twitter.com/aBEovpQ5Px — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 17, 2018

Waring round was made up of birdies on the second, third and fifth and a long putt on the ninth saw him turn in 32.

He bogeyed the 11th but birdied the 12th, made another long putt on the 14th and holed a 15-footer on the 16th to join Jamieson at 11 under.

Aiken birdied the third, 11th, 12th, 16th, 17th, 18th but three-putted the ninth for a bogey for his 65 and nine under total.

Leading second round scores:

1. Paul Waring -11 66 63 – 129

Scott Jamieson 64 65

3. Thomas Aiken -9F-56665 – 131

4. Lee Slattery -7 64 69 – 133

Bradley Neil 67 66

Hunter Stewart 65 68

7. Lucas Herbert -6 66 68 – 134

Clement Sordet 62 72

Soren Kjeldsen 66 68

Martin Kaymer 67 67

Adam Bland 67 67

Benjamin Hebert 67 67

Thorbjorn Olesen 68 66

14. Chris Hanson -5 68 67 – 135

Andrea Pavan 69 66

Marc Warren 70 65

Alejandro Canizares 68 67

Tom Lewis 67 68

Sebastien Gros 71 64

Jazz Janewattananond 67 68