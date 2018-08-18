Beef strips down in front of gallery

Andrew Johnston changed his pants in front of the crowd to arguably cement his place as golf’s best character on tour.

‘Beef’, as he is affectionately known by his many fans, got mud all over his pants while playing at the Nordea Masters in Sweden on Friday.

Never one to back down from a challenge, the Englishman decided to strip down to his underwear and goad the gallery before slipping on his new waterproofs.

Beef being Beef 😂 pic.twitter.com/WRrjFGXnDm — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 17, 2018

Johnston signed for second round 68 at Hills Golf Course, leaving him nine shots off the pace at the halfway mark. While he likely won’t win the tournament, he sure is winning hearts.