Snedeker sizzles with a 59 in Greensboro

Brandt Snedeker stunned the crowd with a 59 in the opening round of the Wyndham Championship on Thursday.

The American carded the tenth sub-60 in PGA Tour history at Sedgefield Country Club to take the clubhouse lead in North Carolina.

This is what shooting 59 feels like

Snedeker opened his round with a bogey, but gained some momentum with four birdies in a row before he made the turn.

This is where the 37-year-old lit up the course, rolling in four birdies in his next five holes, holed-out for an eagle from 176 yards, tapped in for a birdie then rolled in a 20 footer in style on his last to break 60.

A 59 with a 27 on his back 9! 1st hole: Birdie (4 feet)

2nd hole: Birdie (2 feet)

3rd hole: Birdie (5 feet)

4th hole: Par

5th hole: Birdie (2 feet)

6th hole: Eagle (176 yards)

7th hole: Birdie (3 feet)

8th hole: Par

9th hole: Birdie (20 feet)#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ag3KiQt0aR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) 16 August 2018

The 59 is the first of the 2018 season, with the last coming from Adam Hadwin at the CareerBuilder Challenge last year.