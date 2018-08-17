Golf |

Snedeker sizzles with a 59 in Greensboro

Brandt Snedeker stunned the crowd with a 59 in the opening round of the Wyndham Championship on Thursday.

The American carded the tenth sub-60 in PGA Tour history at Sedgefield Country Club to take the clubhouse lead in North Carolina.

Snedeker opened his round with a bogey, but gained some momentum with four birdies in a row before he made the turn.

This is where the 37-year-old lit up the course, rolling in four birdies in his next five holes, holed-out for an eagle from 176 yards, tapped in for a birdie then rolled in a 20 footer in style on his last to break 60.

The 59 is the first of the 2018 season, with the last coming from Adam Hadwin at the CareerBuilder Challenge last year.

