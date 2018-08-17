Fowler in a race against time for Ryder Cup

World number nine Rickie Fowler is in a race against time to get fit for the upcoming Ryder Cup following an injury.
The American confirmed on social media that he had suffered a slight tear in his left oblique and has been playing through the pain for weeks.
News got out last week that I was dealing with an oblique injury the past two tournaments…it was confirmed yesterday, via MRI, that I have a partial tear in my right oblique…my team and I feel like it’s best not to play next week in the Northern Trust…I will be back healthy and competitive ASAP for the FedEx Cup and more than ready for the Ryder Cup!!
Despite this, Fowler’s results have been respectable, finishing recently finishing T12 at the PGA Championship and earned a T17 finish at WGC Bridgestone the week before.
Fowler, who has been an integral part of the US Ryder Cup team since 2010, will rest until the tournament tees off at Le Golf National on September 28.