Fowler in a race against time for Ryder Cup

World number nine Rickie Fowler is in a race against time to get fit for the upcoming Ryder Cup following an injury.

The American confirmed on social media that he had suffered a slight tear in his left oblique and has been playing through the pain for weeks.

Despite this, Fowler’s results have been respectable, finishing recently finishing T12 at the PGA Championship and earned a T17 finish at WGC Bridgestone the week before.

Fowler, who has been an integral part of the US Ryder Cup team since 2010, will rest until the tournament tees off at Le Golf National on September 28.