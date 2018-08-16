Golf |

Olesen loses clubs in transit… twice (in 10 days)

Professional golfers losing their clubs while travelling is nothing new, but this is a bit ridiculous.

European Tour pro Thorbjorn Olesen is having some rather bad luck with airlines recently.

The Dane lost not one – but two – sets of clubs in transit in the space of just 10 days:

Olesen seems to be handling it better than most. Judging by his tweets, at least, his sense of humour appears to have survived his air travelling troubles intact.

Comments