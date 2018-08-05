Woods, McIlroy in same group at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will join defending champion Justin Thomas for the opening rounds of next week’s PGA Championship.

Bellerive Country Club has been given the honour of hosting the historic 100th edition of the major tournament, and several star-studded groups have been announced to add some glitter to the proceedings.

Woods, McIlroy and Thomas have seven PGA Championship titles between them (four to Woods, two to McIlroy and one to Thomas) and all three will be eager to add to their tally next week.

Other notable groupings include the trio of Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, and Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Keegan Bradley.

Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott are sure to attract large galleries too, as will Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Francesco Molinari.