Bhullar leads by one in Fiji

Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the Fiji International after firing a three under 69, on Saturday, for an eight-under-par total in his hunt for a first European Tour title.

One off the pace, on seven under, is Australian’s – Andrew Dodt (72), Jarryd Felton (71), Jake McLeod (70) and Terry Pilkadaris (71).

A shot further back is overnight leader Ben Campbell of New Zealand, who blew a four-shot lead, with dropped shots on the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth.

His woes continued on the back nine, with a double-bogey on the 16th, another dropped shot on the 17th, to go with his birdies on the third and ninth holes, for a five over 77.

Next, at five under, is four-time Major Championship winner Ernie Els of South Africa, who fired a three under 69.

Bhullar, who has eight career victories on the Asian Tour, made birdies on first, second, 12th and 17th with a dropped shot on 11th for his round of 69.

After his round, the 30-year-old Bhullar said he felt that he was hitting the ball really well after a strong start to the day with two birdies.

“I had a great start to the day,” said Bhullar. “I started with two good birdies and then I kept on hitting the ball really well and the ball was in play throughout the round.

“I think today my striking was really, really good. Despite the windy conditions, I kept the ball in play and actually, I holed a lot of really tricky putts today.

“I think all the good rounds, good scores which I’ve been producing over the period of two months is going to definitely help me subconsciously. Golf is a crazy game, anything could happen.”

Leading third round scores:

1. Gaganjeet Bhullar -8 70 69 69 – 208

2. Terry Pilkadaris -7 70 68 71 209

Andrew Dodt -7 67 70 72

Jake Mcleod -7 72 67 70

Jarryd Felton -7 67 71 71

6. Ben Campbell -6 67 66 77 – 210

7. Ernie Els -5 72 70 69 – 211

8. Anthony Quayle -4 75 66 71 – 212

Poom Saksansin -4 73 68 71

Matthew Griffin -4 69 72 71

11. Ashun Wu -3 70 69 74 – 213

Harry Bateman -3 70 69 74

Justin Harding -3 74 67 72

Andrew Martin -3 72 71 70

Travis Smyth -3 71 70 72

16. Damien Jordan -2 75 70 69 – 214

Steven Jeffress -2 73 66 75

Mark Brown -2 75 68 71

Nick Cullen -2 67 72 75

20. Marcus Fraser -1 73 69 73 – 215

Matthew Millar – 1 71 73 71