Fleetwood, Poulter and Thomas share WGC lead

Tommy Fleetwood sank seven birdies to join Ian Poulter and Justin Thomas at the top of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational leaderboard.

The US Open runner-up produced a bogey-free round of 63 at Firestone to move to 11 under and create a three-way tie for the lead at the halfway stage of the tournament.

Fleetwood – who is yet to record a win in the US – had nothing higher than a four on his scorecard, as he took advantage of a day of low scoring.

The last 13 holes for @TommyFleetwood1: 🐦

🐦

Par

🐦

Par

🐦

Par

Par

🐦

Par

Par

🐦

🐦 He's just one back.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/Qi9BcatO27 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 3, 2018

“I was just signing my card there and realised I hadn’t had a five, you always remember those rounds without a five. It was a really good round of golf,” said Fleetwood.

“I got away with one bad tee shot where it bounced out of the trees but apart from that played lovely, putted really nice and just picked them off.”

Poulter followed up his opening round 62 with a three under par 67. The British player sank five birdies, but bogeys on 12 and 14 saw him forced to share the lead.

World number three Thomas carded a 64 thanks to five birdies in his last eight holes, as he prepares to defend his title at next week’s PGA Championship.

Kyle Stanley and Jason Day are two off the lead at nine under, while Kim Si-woo and Rory McIlroy are one further back. Tiger Woods is five off the lead after he was unable to build on a bright start which saw him grab three birdies in his first five holes.