Justin Rose withdraws from WGC-Bridgestone

Justin Rose has been forced to pull out of this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational due to injury.

The Englishman, who could have potentially risen to World No 1 with victory at Firestone this week, withdrew on Wednesday afternoon with back spasms.

Rose arrived at the WGC venue on Monday, and practiced on Tuesday and Wednesday. He tweeted a since-deleted picture of him working on the range with his coach Sean Foley.

Rose said he felt the pain earlier in the week, and ultimately chose to avoid further injury with a busy schedule ahead.

He has not yet confirmed whether he will be fit to play at the PGA Championship next week.