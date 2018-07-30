DeChambeau apologises for McEvoy brush off

Bryson DeChambeau has apologised for only offering winner Richard McEvoy a brief handshake at the Porsche European Open yesterday.

The American had looked on course for victory at the European Tour event before unravelling down the stretch and handing McEvoy his first win in 285 starts.

His frustration at making a meal of his chances meant DeChambeau was in no mood to acknowledge the winner on the 18th green, offering only the briefest of handshakes before storming off.

His behaviour did not go unnoticed, and DeChambeau was pilloried on social media for showing a lack of sportsmanship.

European Tour golfer Eddie Pepperell and Mark Fulcher – caddie to Justin Rose – were among those calling the American out.

Perhaps DeChambeau can be forgiven, though, considering he had gone from leading with five holes to go to finishing T13 after bogeys at 14 and 15 and a triple-bogey at the last.

Having cooled down later in the evening, DeChambeau took to his Instagram account to apologise for his action.

While McEvoy didn’t respond directly, his caddie did tweet, saying it was clear that DeChambeau was ‘hurting’.