Grumpy Garcia loses temper…again

Sergio Garcia is known for losing his cool on the course and this past weekend in Canada was no different.

The former Masters champion was in the mix following an opening round 67 at the Canadian Open last Friday. However, Garcia gave himself the weekend off after capitulating to post a second round 74 and miss the cut.

It was thanks to shots like these that the Spaniard lost his temper. Even his caddie feared for his life…

Here are a couple other occasions where the European Tour veteran has thrown a tantrum…