DeChambeau maintains lead after two rounds

American Bryson DeChambeau takes a one-shot lead into the third round of the Porsche European Open, after firing a second round 68 for a 10-under-par total, to maintain his lead in Germany on Friday.

After setting the pace on Thursday, with a 66, at Green Eagle Golf Course, DeChambeau’s four under 68 puts him one-ahead of Englishman Richard McEvoy (65) and Austria’s Matthias Schwab (67).

The first man to reach double digits. 66-68 and 🔟 under. Well played, @b_dechambeau https://t.co/wbLXWcX9H0 pic.twitter.com/cxnd4uYWF8 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 27, 2018

Masters champion Patrick Reed (66) is two off the pace at eight under alongside France’s Romain Wattel (69) and Scotsman David Drysdale (67).

Frenchman Alexander Levy (68) and Wales’ Bradley Dredge (68) are three shots off the pace at seven under.

DeChambeau’s round consisted of bogey’s on the second and 11th holes but birdied the first, ninth, 12th, 13th, 15th and 18th for his 68 and 10 under total.

“I’m absolutely satisfied,” the 24-year-old DeChambeau said afterwards. “The wind made playing pretty tough out there and I was fortunate enough to hit it in the right spots, miss it in the right spots, get a couple of lucky breaks and take advantage of them when I needed to.

“It wasn’t my best form but I got it around, shot four under and I stay in the hunt. Just a little frustrating off the tee today, I thought I’d worked something out yesterday and it worked a little bit but I’ve got to go back to the range and work a little harder.

“I left a couple out there but also made a couple of key ones so it averaged out.”

Schwab looked very solid in his bogey-free 67, birdieing the 14th, 16th, and sinking 15-footer on the 17th kept him in contention a shot off the pace set by DeChambeau.

McEvoy, a shot off the pace, eagled the 18th and birdies the first, fifth, ninth, tenth, 11th and 15th, and a bogey on the sixth, in the lowest round of the week so far at 65 and a tie for second.

German Philipp Mejow, Englishman Paul Casey, Italy’s Renato Paratore and South Korean Jeunghun Wang were six under.

Leaders after two rounds:

1. Bryson Dechambeau -10 66 68 – Total 134

2. Matthias Schwab -9 68 67

Richard Mcevoy -9 70 65

4. Romain Wattel -8 67 69

Patrick Reed -8 70 66

David Drysdale -8 69 67

7. Bradley Dredge -7 68 69

Alexander Levy -7 69 68

9. Philipp Mejow -6 69 69

Renato Paratore -6 72 66

Paul Casey -6 69 69

Jeunghun Wang -6 -73 65

13. Scott Hend -5 68 71

Charl Schwartzel -5 70 69

Hideto Tanihara -5 69 70

Oliver Fisher -5 68 71

Christo er Blomstrand -5 72 67

18. Connor Syme -4 68 72

Scott Fernandez -4 72 68

Sebastian Heisele -4 7169

Christopher Mivis -4 71 69

James Morrison -4 70 70

Maximilian Kieffer -4 69 71

Lasse Jensen -4 68 72

Felipe Aguilar -4 72 68