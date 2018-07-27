Spieth, Fowler and Thomas chill out after Open

Jordan Spieth, along with his good friends Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler blew off some steam following their efforts at The Open Championship.

The former Champion Golfer of the Year was well in the mix at Carnoustie on the final Sunday, but couldn’t drop any putts and would settle for tied for ninth.

“I played patiently,” quipped the 25-year-old at the time.

“I put good swings on it. Never got down on myself. Never got angry. Man, I just didn’t make a putt today. I hit really good putts, too. My stroke is there. It’s back, which feels awesome. And my game all together is back.”

Spieth has since traded his cold putter for the warm sun on the back of a boat at an undisclosed location, with a familiar crew in tow.