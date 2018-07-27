Reed has epic rant at camera crew

Patrick Reed was ice-cool when he lifted his first major title at April’s Masters after he was unfazed at being the pacesetter at the top of the leaderboard.

But Reed showed rather less composure on the opening day of the European Open on Thursday after the American lost his temper with a camera crew following the action.

The 27-year-old was about to take his shot when he accused one of the crew of jingling the coins in his pocket and claimed it was distracting him.

Reed’s caddie ordered the offender to stop, before the Texan made his feelings clear himself.

“I need ya’ll to go over on that side of the green. I need camera guy too since he’s part of ya, sorry,” said Reed.

“He lost privileges by going like that with change. Keep going. I’m not hitting until ya’ll get the heck out of here, like completely out of here… Ridiculous.”