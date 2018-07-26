Smith hopes to defend European Open title

Englishman Jordan Smith hopes to defend the Porsche European Open title in Germany, which starts on Thursday.

CLICK HERE for more golf news

At last years tournament, the 25-year-old won his first and only European Tour title at Green Eagle Golf Course in Hamburg, when he edged Frenchman Alexander Levy at the second play-off hole.

1️⃣0️⃣ of the best shots from the #PEOGolf 💯 pic.twitter.com/Ndt3cV5nU8 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 25, 2018

In an interview carried by the European Tour’s official website, Smith said he was looking forward to attempting to defend his title.

“I’m really looking forward to it. Obviously, it’s a whole new experience for me, coming back to a tournament and defending it, so I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.

“The win last year just gave me that boost of confidence,” Smith said. “I had been knocking on the door leading up to the event and I knew it was around the corner at some point and it just came at the right time.

“Obviously the aim is to get this trophy back again. I have a lot of good memories here and I like the course, it suits my game, so only good vibes and good memories this week.”

Smith will play alongside Masters champion Patrick Reed and South African Charl Schwartzel in the opening two rounds.