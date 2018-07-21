Merritt maintains lead despite rain delays

Leader Troy Merritt enjoyed a slice of fortune with the weather after conditions caused major delays on the second day of the Barbasol Championship.

Severe storms on the second day of the Kentucky event caused a huge backlog in play, with 23 players – including LPGA Tour representative Brittany Lincicome – unable to even begin their rounds.

But overnight leader Merritt was one of the few able to complete his round and he made the most of that advantage after following up his opening 62 with a 67.

That handed the 32-year-old a two-stroke advantage at the top of the leaderboard.

14th hole: Birdie

15th hole: Birdie

16th hole: Birdie

17th hole: Par

18th hole: Birdie@TROYMERRITT_PGA leads the @BarbasolChampKY at 15-under.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/wc9UUF2fPK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 20, 2018

“Just hoping to start the next round. That’s about all I’m thinking about,” said Merritt.

“We just have to see what the weather does. We can’t get ahead of ourselves.

“There is no sense really in setting a number when you don’t know exactly what the weather is going to do. Just do the best I can do is try to stay ahead of whoever is behind me.”

Tournament organisers are aiming for the second and third rounds to be completed on Saturday, but there is a chance that there could be further storms.

Billy Horschel was also able to finish after carding a 66 which left him behind Merritt in second at 13 under.