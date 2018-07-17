Poulter responds after ugly clash with volunteer

Ian Poulter exchanged words with a volunteer at the Scottish Open and the conversation the two shared was not pretty, which resulted in the latter writing a letter and posting it on his blog. Poulter has now hit back with his version of events.

After pulling his drive on the first hole into the rough, Poulter approached the volunteer (who happened to be best-selling Scottish crime author Quintin Jardine) to ask where it had ended up.

According to Jardine, Poulter berated him for not looking for the ball and wanted him to stand on the ball as that would have meant a free-drop.

“Mr Poulter arrived in a shower of expletives and asked me where his ball was,” wrote Jardine on his blog in a post entitled “Ian Poulter is an a—hole”.

“I told him and said that I had not ventured into the bush for fear of standing on it. I wasn’t expecting thanks, but I wasn’t expecting aggression either.

“He told me in essence that I should have, his reasoning being that if I stood on the ball it was a free drop, whereas if he did it was a penalty. He (later) came back at me and said again that next time I should go straight in there feet first.

“I would like him [Poulter] to be reminded that even though most of the world knows you’re an a—hole, there’s no need to go proving it to the rest.”

Upon hearing of the letter, Poulter took to Twitter to explain his side of the story.

“Extremely sad to see a marshal has wrote in and complained about me aiming abuse at him on the first hole,” his Tweet read.

“I asked if he found my ball and his response was ‘it’s in there somewhere, I didn’t want to step on it’. I replied, ‘If you stand on it I can replace it without penalty but if I stand on it I will get penalized’.

“Venting at myself like I do at times, I said a couple of choice words aimed at myself. I do not abuse marshals. I may have done in my early years.”