Sensational Stone wins in Scotland

Brandon Stone went ten under in his final round to surge to victory at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open on Sunday.

The South African signed for a ten under 60 – equalling the lowest round ever on the European Tour – around Gullane Golf Course to win the tournament by four strokes over Eddie Pepperell, who finished alone in second.

Stone was in the mix on the final day, starting three shots off the lead. He quickly moved up the leaderboard after his third birdie on the fifth, then had back-to-back gains on the ninth and tenth. Stone rolled in three more birdies before curling in a 30-footer on the 16th for eagle, virtually sealing the win.

What a round. pic.twitter.com/FJxPlDTSpS — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 15, 2018

The now four-time European Tour winner had an eight footer on the last to card the Tour’s first ever 59, but narrowly missed the putt.

“It’s incredible,” the 25-year-old told europeantour.com.

“If I’m going to be brutally honest, I had no idea what my score was until I walked on to the 18th green.

“It was just one of those days where everything went well, hit it great, holed some beautiful putts, and obviously to walk away with 60 having missed an eight-footer was a slight disappointment, but I won’t really complain.

“My caddie came up to me and said, you don’t get putts like this too often, so I let him read it. I said as we walked on the green, I’m not reading this one. This is completely up to you. I rolled it over his mark, but he did criticize my pace, he said it lacked a little bit of pace. So he probably is right. Didn’t hold its line, but we’ll take it.”

The win earns Stone a place at next week’s Open Championship, which tees off at Carnoustie on Thursday.

Further down the leaderboard, second round leader Luke List would finish T3 with Trevor Immelman and Jens Dantorp, while former winner Rickie Fowler ended T6, five shots off the pace.