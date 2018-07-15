Dantorp one ahead in Scotland

Sweden’s World No.322 Jens Dantorp fired a 2-under-par 68 for a 13 under total to lead the Scottish Open by one shot on Saturday.

At one stage, Dantorp was in a seven-way tie for the lead, but after nailing a birdie on the 18th hole, took a one-shot lead ahead of defending champion Rickie Fowler, Scott Hend, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Alexander Bjork, Ryan Fox and Marcel Siem.

Swede @DantorpJens will take a one-shot lead going into tomorrow's final round. pic.twitter.com/hY0YBjLani — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 14, 2018

The early starters on the Gullane Golf Club links course had far easier scoring conditions than later in the day, and were able to make inroads to the leaders, leaving a bunched up field heading into the final round with the top 26 players covered by just four shots.

Dantorp struggled at the start of his round with a bogey-birdie-bogey start and a few pars. But on the back nine, he closed by birding the 16th, 17th and 18th to lead by one.

New Zealand duo Ryan Fox and Scott Hend scored seven-under 63s to post the clubhouse lead before Dantorp completed his round.

Two shots back from the leader on 11 under are Scotland’s Russell Knox alongside England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai.

Justin Rose and Eddie Pepperell are among a seven-man group a shot further back on 10 under, with 25 players within three shots of leader Dantorp.

Fowler will start among the favourites on Sunday after adding a 68 for his 12 under total.

Leading Scottish Open scores after three rounds:

1. Jens Dantorp -13 (64 65 68)

T2. Alexander Björk -12 (67 64 67)

T2. Matthew Fitzpatrick -12 (68 66 64)

T2. Rickie Fowler -12 (64 66 68)

T2. Ryan Fox -12 (67 68 63)

T2. Scott Hend -12 (66 69 63)

T2. Marcel Siem -12 (66 67 65)

T8. Tyrrell Hatton -11 (65 64 70)

T8. Russell Knox -11 (66 67 66)

T8. Aaron Rai -11 69 63 67)

T11. Dean Burmester -10 68 67 65)

T11. Trevor Immelman -10 68 64 68)

T11. Joakim Lagergren -10 (67 69 64)

T11. Eddie Pepperell -10 (67 63 70)

T11. Thomas Pieters -10 (68 68 64)

T11. Justin Rose -10 (67 66 67)

T11. Brandon Stone -10 (70 64 66)