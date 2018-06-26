John Daly in war of words with USGA over buggy request

John Daly has withdrawn from this week’s US Senior Open after his request to use a buggy during play was rejected.

The USGA, who run the tournament, denied Daly’s request to use a buggy despite an injured right knee.

The two-time major winner confirmed the news on social media.

“Unfortunately— I had to WD from the US SENIOR OPEN,” he wrote on Twitter. “The deteriorating osteoarthritis isn’t helping my rt knee. I fall under the @ADANational but @USGA turned down a cart for me this week. Just going to give the knee a rest. Don’t know what’s ahead for me.”

In his tweet, Daly referenced tha ADA – the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 – which ‘prohibits discrimination based on disability’.

The USGA also took to social to media to respond.

“Each request is reviewed individually,” they tweeted. “We respect the privacy of all players and cannot discuss any medical conditions. We offered Mr. Daly the opportunity to provide additional information to support his request. He decided to withdraw this morning.”

But this prompted an angry response from Daly, who accused them of providing misleading information.

“I’m not going to mislead the media or my fans,” he tweeted.

“No ‘additional information’ was ever requested, or it would have been provided. I “WD” bc @USGA had already made their decision after our exhaustive medical submission. Any claim to the contrary is pure fiction.”

I’m not going to mislead the media or my fans. No “additional information” was ever requested, or it would have been provided. I “WD” bc @USGA had already made their decision after our exhaustive medical submission. Any claim to the contrary is pure fiction. https://t.co/6EfnBnkqaJ — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) June 26, 2018

Daly also retweeted two tweets urging him to take legal action.

The USGA then released a second statement, which read: “Consistent with the ADA, the USGA each request for cart usage on a case-by-case basis, and can confirm John Daly followed the USGA process, which includes working with a medical consultant.

“However, his submission did not support a waiver of the walking condition. We offered Mr Daly the opportunity to provide additional information to support his request for a cart. He informed us this morning that he decided to withdraw.”

Daly captured his first Champions Tour title at the Insperity Invitational last May, and has had three further top-10 finishes this year.