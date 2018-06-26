South Korean golfer shows off crazy swing

A South Korean golfer is winning the hearts and minds of golf fans across the globe with his unique mannerisms.

Hosung Choi featured in the weekends Korea Open, where he finished solo fifth, a result that hardly turns heads. But just watch this follow through…

Hosung Choi is my new favorite golfer pic.twitter.com/nHuFQUTjt4 — Tee-k Kelly (@teekkelly) June 23, 2018

And Choi’s swagger isn’t confined to the tee-box…

The top two players of the Korean Open qualify for the upcoming Open Championship at Carnoustie, but fans out there clearly want more Choi, as someone started an online petition to the Royal & Ancient in the hope of getting the world number 500 a spot.

Sign it, you know you want to…