Lawrie to miss Open due to season-ending injury

Paul Lawrie has sacrificed both the Scottish Open and Open after calling time on his 2018 season due to injury.

The Scot has pulled out of all competitive golf for the rest of the year as he tries to heal foot and back problems that have dogged him for the past few seasons.

It sadly means Lawrie will not return to Carnoustie – site of his famous Open Championship victory in 1999 – for the Open next month.

The 49-year-old has now shifted his attention towards regaining his fitness for 2019, with an eye towards making a mark on the Senior Tour.

Gutted to have to pull out of all events for the remainder of the year. Here's a link to the statement https://t.co/uEJzVHaqIi — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) June 25, 2018

“It is with regret that I announce my withdrawal from all tour events for the remainder of the current season,” Lawrie said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, both the back and foot injuries I have been carrying for the last six months and more have become debilitating, to the point where I am not currently able to compete at the highest level. Rest and further investigation will be required.

“It is particularly disappointing that I’m going to miss both the upcoming Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and the Open Championship, as a result.

“My hope is that the break will allow me to get the required treatment and to come back next season (when I’ll be eligible for the Seniors circuit) as strong as ever. As well as working on my rehabilitation, the time away from the course will allow me to spend additional time working with the juniors in my Foundation programme which is dear to my heart.

“I would like to thank all of my sponsors for their continued support and understanding at this time, and I hope to come back fitter and stronger in 2019.”