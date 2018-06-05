Beef qualifies for US Open, Westwood misses out

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston came through US Open qualifying at Walton Heath, but Lee Westwood and Padraig Harrington both missed out.

Johnston booked his ticket to Shinnecock Hills after finishing tied first at the US Open Championship International Sectional Qualifier in Surrey, following up a first-round score of 65 with a three-under 69 on Monday to finish on 10 under par with fellow Englishman James Morrison.

Next Stop Shinnecock Hills US Open 🇺🇸 @Arbys pic.twitter.com/73i3MTdWPF — Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) June 4, 2018

But there was disappointment for both Westwood and Harrington, who were unable to secure one of 14 qualifying spots available.

Westwood followed up an opening-round 69 with a disappointing 73 to finish tied for 39th on two under par.

Harrington did slightly better, but two rounds of 70 was only good enough for tied-23rd, one stroke off 14th.

Chase Koepka, the younger brother of last year’s US Open champion Brooks, also failed to qualify after finishing two over.

Johnston and Morrison will be joined at Shinnecock by Matthew Southgate, Richie Ramsay, Scott Gregory, Ryan Fox, Tom Lewis, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace, Jason Scrivener, Dean Burmester, Kristoffer Reitan and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Nine other players who finished tied for 14th face a play-off for the final qualifying spot.