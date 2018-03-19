Reed throws shade at Spieth

During his final round at this weekend’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, Patrick Reed had a conspicuous dig at Jordan Spieth when a rules official did not give him a free-drop.

In pursuit of the leaders on Sunday, Reed smashed his approach into an area of trees behind the 11th green.

He then got into a lengthy discussion with a rules official before being told that he would not receive the free relief he was requesting.

Clearly riled up by this ruling, Reed chided that Spieth would have been treated differently.

A perception seems to exist on the PGA Tour that Spieth is favoured by officials.

This theory only grew in validity last year at The Open Championship where Spieth was on the right side of a controversial ruling that permitted him to drop as far back as the driving range during the final round after taking an unplayable lie from an errant drive. He went on to win the tournament.