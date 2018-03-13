Woods now one of the Masters favourites

Tiger Woods set the Valspar Championship alight last week, and the oddsmakers have taken notice.

The bookies have wasted little time in giving Woods 10/1 odds of winning the Masters next month.

Incredibly, those are better odds than all but one player in the field – World No 1 Dustin Johnson.

Woods’ second-place finish at the Valspar has totally re-ignited interest in the 14-time major champion’s career – and it seems bookies and punters alike agree that form may be temporary, but class is permanent.

Still, it may come as a surprise that several bookmakers are now considering Woods a less risky bet for major victory than the likes of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

In the US, SuperBook golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman reveals that Woods has attracted 7% of all money wagered at the Westgate as of Saturday – behind only Johnson, Thomas and Jon Rahm.

2018 Masters wagering T Woods represents 6% of total tickets written ticket count leaders:

1) T Woods

2) R Fowler

3) J Thomas

4) P Mickelson

5) J Spieth T Woods represents 7% of total money wagered money wagered leaders:

1) J Thomas

2) J Rahm

3) D Johnson

4) T Woods

5) J Day — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) March 10, 2018

One bettor placed a $4,000 bet on Woods winning the Masters when SuperBook offered 12/1 odds, meaning he will net $48,000 should he clinch his fifth green jacket.

Oddsmakers have also installed Woods as the favourite to win this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational ahead of Jason Day, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy.

The bookies aren’t the only ones reflecting the excitement that Woods is now generating.

Over in the US, NBC’s coverage of the final round Sunday was the highest-rated PGA Tour broadcast of a non-major tournament since 2013.

The ratings for the final round at the Valspar exceeded those of the final rounds of the 2017 US Open, Open and PGA Championship, and was up 190% from last year’s final round at the same venue.

It was also up 73% on the Honda Classic a few weeks ago, where Tiger was also in contention, suggesting interest in Woods’ comeback has risen sharply as he has continued to prove himself.