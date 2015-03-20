Hansen moves ahead in Madeira

After winds in excess of 40mph saw the first day postponed, further strong gusts left the opening round starting nearly two hours later than planned.

Play was then suspended early due to rain at Santo de Serra, with nearly half of the 145-strong field yet to finish their first round.

Beginning at the 10th, the Dane fire two birdies from his first three holes before making two further gains on his back nine to post a blemish-free four-under 68, one stroke clear of a five-way tie for second.??

???I felt great out there and it???s a good start,??? Hansen said.?????I missed a short one on the 11th hole for three birdies in a row to start but I feel confident with my swing and I know where the ball is going – I just need to control it in the wind.

???No bogeys was pretty impressive, I???d take that every day. I didn???t feel nervous out there and I just knew what to do.??

???I just have the feeling that I can shoot any score right now and four under was a lot better than I expected. I think it is possible to go lower out there because I had 30 putts today and I missed a few short ones for birdie, but you can???t make every putt.”

England’s Andrew Marshall posted a hat-trick of succesive birdies in an opening round 69 to join French duo??Jean-Baptiste Gonnet and Adrien Saddier on three-under, level with Roope Kakko and Jeppe Huldahl who have yet to complete their rounds.??

Kakko carded five birdies and two bogeys during his 14 holes before play was suspended, while Huldahl picked up three strokes from his opening three holes.??

Gonnet temporarily shared the clubhouse lead with back-to-back gains at five and six before bogeying the par-three eighth, while compatriot Saddier bounced back from two early dropped shots to fire four birdies and an eagle at the par-five 11th to complete the back nine in just 31.??

???I had a great back nine,??? Saddier said.?????I made a really nice chip at ten and my game was really good after that. I made some good putts and hit some nice shots and I just needed to stay focussed shot by shot.???

Play will resume at 8am on Saturday morning with 37 players within three shots of the clubhouse lead, although further rain is forecasted to potentially cause further delays over the weekend.??