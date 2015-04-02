Fowler hungry for major

The young American was a model of consistency in the majors last year, recording a top-five finish at the Masters before claiming a share of second at both the US Open and the Open Championship – albeit some distance behind Martin Kaymer and Rory McIlroy respectively.

Fowler then finished third behind McIlroy and Phil Mickelson in the US PGA Championship at Valhalla, while he also enjoyed 10 top-10s in 26 starts on the PGA Tour in 2014 without managing to add to his lone title.

He has cashed in all five of his appearances since the turn of the year without seriously contending, and he is hoping that playing in this week’s Shell Houston Open will give him the preparation his needs to challenge for a Green Jacket at Augusta.

“Playing the weeks before definitely help set me up to play on Thursday at the majors last year,” said Fowler. “My patience was also very good last year. It’s a long week at any major, and you just need to keep moving forward and stay away from as many mistakes as possible.

“I was able to put myself in some very good positions, but unfortunately I ran into two guys who just ran away with it – especially Martin Kaymer at the US Open. He really never gave us a chance that week.

“I was able to give Rory a bit of a run at The Open, but he had enough of a lead and was in control of the tournament and his game at the time. So I’m definitely hungry for one this year.”