This recovery shot is one for the books

Justin Rose may have stolen the show Turkish Airlines Open over the weekend, but this incredible par save from Padraig Harrington shouldn’t be forgotten.

During the second round of the European Tour event in Antalya, the Irishman produced one of the most incredible recovery shots you’re ever likely to see.

How else do you explain having absolutely no stance and no swing, and producing this?

Still trying to work out how @Padraig_H saved par from here pic.twitter.com/X9yMoY5NnV — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 6, 2017

Harrington looked in top form throughout last week. He was in contention up until the final day and ultimately finished a very encouraging fourth.

And it seems clear the Irishman still possesses the kind of touch most golfers can only dream of.