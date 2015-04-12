Donaldson finishes strongly

Donaldson was paired with Woods on the first two days but he saved his best till last on Sunday, carding three bogeys and eight birdies – including five in the last six holes – to get back to level par for the tournament.

“Watching Tiger play for the first two days you can see he is hitting shots that if they don’t come off, you are missing it in the right place,” Donaldson said after his first sub-70 round on his third Masters appearance.

“You are not just playing with the best golfer but one of the greatest??athletes of all time. It can only be a great honour. I enjoyed it.

“Coming to the Masters having just missed two cuts in a row it’s probably not??the ideal draw, but it was actually very exciting to play with him.

“You would??have liked to have more form coming in, but you have to take the rough with the??smooth. We got on very well and he’s a very nice fella.”

Speaking about his round, Donaldson added: “I just found my putting a bit??today. Yesterday was not great. It’s one of those courses where I did not hit a??bad shot in four holes and was two over par.

“I was trying a few things with my putting and found something today after not??holing any putts for the last few tournaments.”