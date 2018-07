As part of the build-up to the 2018 Ryder Cup, US and European captains Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn got the opportunity to do something very cool.

The two captains were given the rare opportunity to smash golf balls off one of the most unique spots in the world – the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France!

The pair even had a fairway to aim at way down below!

Check out these iconic images of the action: