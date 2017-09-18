Rose eyes record payday in Atlanta

A win for Justin Rose at this week’s Tour Championship could see the Englishman walk away with the biggest payout in the history of English golf.

After finishing second behind Marc Leishman in Chicago on Sunday, Rose has risen to eighth in the FedEx Cup.

While only the top five in the standings are guaranteed of the $10m bonus if they win at East Lake, Rose thinks a win should be enough to see him do the same.

“I feel good about being in eighth,” the 37-year-old said. “I’ve given myself a realistic chance. The guys in the top five still have to have a really good week to beat you out. I won’t be totally in control of own destiny in Atlanta, but it’s not far off.”

For Rose, it appears he might be peaking at just the right time. Since missing the cut at the PGA Championship, he recorded two 10th places in the first two FedEx events, followed by his runner-up finish at the BMW Championship.

Rose started the final round seven shots behind Leishman but managed to close the gap to two before the Australian was able to pull away.

“It’s a lot better than it was three weeks ago – it’s been a nice play-off run,” Rose said. “If I can keep trending the way I have, I have a chance.”