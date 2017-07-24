Legends line up to praise Spieth on Open win

Golfing legends lined up to praise Jordan Spieth after the young Texan dug deep on Sunday to claim his first Open Championship title at Royal Birkdale.

Spieth saw his three-shot overnight lead quickly evaporate after bogeying three of the first four holes, but fought back to claim the Old Claret Jug in style following a bizarre shot from the driving range on the 13th hole that saw him make bogey and temporarily lose the lead.

The 23-year old won his third major title and is now just a PGA Championship away from a career Grand Slam

Spieth’s achievement did not go unnoticed by several of golf’s greats, including 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus, who tweeted: “Great display of guts, determination and skill. Well done @JordanSpieth!

Fellow golfing great and 14-time major winner Tiger Woods also paid tribute.

His friend and fellow pro Daniel Berger was more succinct!.

Open champion from 2015 Zach Johnson also chimed in.

While 2012 US Open winner Webb Simpson, wrote: “Can’t really put what we just saw into words. Spieth is nuts.”

While the man himself celebrated with good friend Justin Thomas.

But it wasn’t just golfers who congratulated Spieth as former England football captain Gary Lineker also joined in.

And former South Africa cricketer Shaun Pollock called for a plaque to be put up on the driving range.