LPGA releases new dress code

The LPGA has released a strict new dress code for its players which has us scratching our heads.

Golf's powers that be have relaxed many dress code rules in the past years, which is why we see the likes of Michelle Wie wearing sleeveless tops, Rickie Fowler sporting hightops and flashes of bright colours are everywhere.

Thank you to everyone who came out to support me this week!!!! Olympia Fields was such an awesome course!! @nikegolf @omega @callawaygolf @davidleadbetter A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Jul 2, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

In particular, the LPGA Tour has lead the charge here, making it easy for players to look more like the athletes they are and less like they are going to lunch at the polo club.

Day 2 , -2 at the @kpmgwomenspga with a nice eagle at 18. Time for the weekend ❤#blessed A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

But the latest regulations released by the LPGA seem to have gone back on that. Here is part of the email the players received…

– Racerback with a mock or regular collar are allowed (no collar = no racerback)

– Plunging necklines are NOT allowed.

– Leggings, unless under a skort or shorts, are NOT allowed

– Length of skirt, skort, and shorts MUST be long enough to not see your bottom area (even if covered by under shorts) at any time, standing or bent over.

– Appropriate attire should be worn to pro-am parties. You should be dressing yourself to present a professional image. Unless otherwise told “no,” golf clothes are acceptable. Dressy jeans are allowed, but cut-offs or jeans with holes are NOT allowed.

– Workout gear and jeans (all colors) NOT allowed inside the ropes

– Joggers are NOT allowed

In addition, a $1000 fine is in place for transgressing the dress code, which doubles after each offense.

While it's the LPGA's job to ensure players look more professional than fashionable, you have to say that they also need to move with the times.

Issues such as skirt length and necklines are arguably not really something players should have to get the tape measure out for, especially in this day and age.