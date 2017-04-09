Rose: Seve an inspiration to me, too

Ahead of Sunday’s final round at the Masters, a lot has been made about how much a victory would mean to Sergio Garcia to break his majors duck on what would have been the 60th birthday of his late Spanish compatriot and golfing legend Seve Ballesteros.

But Englishman Justin Rose says that winning the famed green jacket on Seve’s birthday would also mean a heck of a lot to him.

Rose, who is neck and neck with Garcia at the top of the leaderboard at six under after a stunning round of 67, said that he would also be inspired by Seve.

“Seve was one of my idols – one of my top two or three players that I watched growing up,” said Rose.

“He was always incredibly encouraging to me even in my early days when I was struggling as a young pro. He was one of the few guys to put his arm around me and give me some encouraging words of advice and wisdom. He could be a good inspiration this weekend.

“My short game is still the area I am not 100 percent happy with. I’m not quite converting enough of those so if I can harness a bit of Seve that would be good.

“I’m in a great position going into tomorrow. It’s very easy to think about ‘what ifs’ and it’s nice to imagine but I need to get back in the zone. I have to stay positive and play good, aggressive golf like I did today.”

Rose, a runner-up in 2015, will be hoping for a repeat round on Sunday and a date with fellow Englishman Danny Willett in Butler Cabin later that day.

“Having a Major and [an Olympic] gold medal in my back pocket are all important experiences. They are evidence that when I set my mind to something or there is something important, I can bring my best golf and step up and get over the line,” he said.

“When you get down to those last few holes that is when you remind yourself of those positive experiences for sure.”

Rose birdied five of the last seven holes on Saturday and will play in the final group alongside Ryder Cup teammate Garcia.

Rickie Fowler is one shot further back at five under, while 2015 champion Jordan Spieth lies tied for fourth position with Charley Hoffman and Ryan Moore another shot back.

