‘Amazing’ week for Morrison

The Englishman had failed to add to his maiden professional win at the 2010 Madeira Islands Open until a composed final-day 69 earned him a comprehensive four-shot victory at the Real Club de Golf El Prat.

Morrison’s course management was in fine order as he kept a bogey off his card and made three birdies to post a winning score of 10 under par, and he was delighted to have executed his game plan in tough conditions.

“It feels amazing,” said Morrison, who lost out to Alvaro Quiros in a play-off at the same tournament in 2010. “It’s been five years??and I had a lot of chances in between. Today I just drew on my experience and??got over the line.

“My game plan was to stick to my process. In know it’s really a cliche but??it’s true. All my coaches have been really big on sticking to my process, just??dealing with what comes in front of me. In years past when I haven’t done it??it’s been too much looking at leaderboards and outside influences.

“Today, I stuck to my process all day long and executed it. I ground out every??single shot and I tried my hardest. The only time I looked at the leaderboard??was on 17. I knew I had a three-shot lead but I was desperate to make a birdie??on the last and I did it.

“Winning the Open de Espana means a lot to me. Every year we come and play??here and it’s always one of the best weeks of the year. It’s always on a great??golf course, great crowds. I lost it once in a play-off and now I’ve won it, it??will be dear to my heart now forever.”

Asked how he would celebrate, Morrison added on Sky Sports 4: “I’ve actually??been off the booze this week for the first time in I don’t know how long. It has??been very hard but again it was part of the plan.

“It’s such a big week next week [the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth], and a??home week as I only live 20 minutes away, so I’m just going to keep going and??try to ride the crest of the wave.”

Miguel Angel Jimenez had put pressure on Morrison with a superb 67 that got the 51-year-old to six under, and he provided the highlight of the day when he holed his second shot to the 465-yard fifth for a thrilling eagle-two.

“I am a senior, but I feel that the 50s have come too early for me,” said the defending champion.”I will play some events on the Champions Tour, but I will keep playing on the main tour. As you see, I’m still hitting the ball very well and giving myself chances to win.

“I holed my second on five and nearly holed on six and 17. I also played very??solid off the tee, but I need to hole a few more putts. I could have put some??pressure on the leaders, but I missed too many birdies on the back nine. All in??all it’s been a good week.”