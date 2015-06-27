Morrison two ahead in Germany

The Englishman won the Spanish Open in May and carded a third round five-under 67 in Munich to reach 16 under par as overnight leader Rafa Cabrera-Bello dropped six off the pace.

Morrison finished two shots ahead of compatriot Chris Paisley, with Thailand???s Thongchai Jaidee one further back in third and Sweden???s Peter Hanson fourth on 12-under.

A best of the day 65 saw Spain???s Carlos del Moral climb 33 places into a tie for fifth on 11-under, one ahead of compatriot Cabrera-Bello after the 30-year-old signed for an error-strewn round of 74.

Paisley, 29, who is yet to record a top-10 finish on The European Tour, kept pace with in-form leader Morrison through four successive birdies from the third, before picking up a hat-trick of gains from the ninth to bring the pair level on 14 under par at Eichenried Golf Club.

However, the Qualifying School graduate then three putted the 14th and picked up only one more shot after pitching close at the 16th.

Morrison surged clear, converting from six feet at the 12th, twice that distance at the 15th and close range on the 16th before dropping only his second shot of the week on the last when he pulled his approach into the grandstand.

???I played good again,??? said Morrison, whose Spanish victory came five years after his maiden title in Madeira. ???I didn’t really give anything away. The last was disappointing but I had such a bad lie on the left-hand side and to that pin.

???The scoring has always been low over the years, so you have just got to keep going low and keep making birdies and I did that.

???I’ll keep trying – hopefully draw on Spain’s good vibes and see what happens.???