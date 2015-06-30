Jimenez wins shot of the month

The Spaniard nailed his tee-shot at the 150-yard second during the third round at Wentworth, firing with a nine-iron to within a couple of feet of the flag before seeing his ball spin back in to the cup.

Jimenez’s effort beat off competition from Chris Wood’s BMW-winning hole in one, Tommy Fleetwood’s albatross, Andrew Johnston’s chest-bump ace and Tjaart Van Der Walt’s hole out in Mauritius.

The hole-in-one was Jimenez???s second in as many weeks and the 10th of his career, with the 51-year-old unleashing his trademark celebration after breaking Colin Montgomerie???s European Tour ace record.

After completing his third round, Jimenez told Sky Sports: “First Abu Dhabi, then in Spain last week and now here. I’ve also holed out a couple of times from the fairway, that means my irons are like darts!

“You get the right distance, the right club, hit a good shot and that’s the ingredients you need to make a hole-in-one. It’s nice to have the record.”

It???s the second time this year Jimenez has claimed the European Tour prize, having already won the shot of the month in February after holing out from the fairway at the True Thailand Classic.