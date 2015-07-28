Hull backs new golf campaign

The ???#ThisGirlGolfs??? video, which also features Henni Zuel and Carly Booth, aims to raise awareness around women???s golf and stop a decline in female participation.

Launched to coincide with the world???s top players heading to Turnberry for this week???s Ricoh Women???s British Open, the project is a collaboration between the Professional Golfers Association (PGA), the amateur golf governing bodies England Golf and the Scottish Golf Union and publisher Sports Publications’ National Club Golfer.

It comes after research??revealed there are currently more active female golfers in the Netherlands than??in England, where women represent just 15 per cent of golf club members. The??report, by Sports Marketing Surveys, also found that only one in 25 female golf club members are juniors.

“It’s been great to be part of This Girl Golfs,??? Hull said. ???I hope it will encourage girls to head down to their local driving range or golf club and give it a go.

“I have always had a love of golf, picking up my first club aged five. It’s a fantastic game to play with friends, a great way to relax and get outdoors.???

A survey last year revealed that 640,000 females were interested in taking up golf, with #ThisGirlGolfs looking increase the number of young girls taking up the sport.

The video shows women and girls playing golf in different environments, ranging from??tour pro???s travelling to practice sessions on the tube to a father taking the time to teach his daughter how to play.

Sandy Jones, chief executive of the PGA, added: “Golf is a very accessible, welcoming and enjoyable environment and we want to get that message across to women who may not have considered golf as an option.”

To find out more??about how women and girls can become involved in golf in the UK, visit the National Club Golfer website.